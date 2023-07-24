New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) ReNew Energy Global Plc on Monday announced appointment of three independent directors.

"Board of Directors has appointed Paula Gold-Williams, Nicoletta Giadrossi and Philip Graham New as Non-Executive Independent Directors with effect from August 23, 2023," a company statement said.

The term of office of each appointee will be till the Annual General Meeting in 2025, if the proposal is approved by the shareholders.

Paula Gold-Williams is the former President and CEO of CPS Energy. Currently, she serves as a corporate director on the board of Emera, Inc, a utility holding company headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Nicoletta Giadrossi holds various leadership roles in prominent companies.

Philip Graham New is a non-executive director at Norsk Hydro ASA since May 2022 and serves on its audit committee since June 2023. He also holds the position of non-executive director at Almar Water Solutions BV since March 2017.

