Ambala (Haryana), Jan 28 (PTI) A retired police constable was found dead with injury marks on his head and his damaged two-wheeler lying close by in a field near Ambala city, close to the Haryana-Punjab border, police said.

Ravinder Kumar hailed from Haryana's Faridabad but had been living in Ambala city.

The police said Kumar had injury marks on his head and the investigation is looking at both the murder and the accident angles.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, which will be conducted after Kumar's family arrives from Faridabad.

The police received information that a body was lying in a field near the Shambhu toll plaza, said Dharambir Kaushik, the Sadar police station in-charge.

Kumar had injury marks on his head, he added.

"The two-wheeler was also found to be damaged. There is a possibility that the two-wheeler may have suffered damage in an accident," Kaushik said.

"The post-mortem will be conducted on Monday after his family arrives. At present, it cannot be said whether it was a murder or an accident. The police are investigating the case from both angles," he added.

