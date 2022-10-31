Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Monday said a rice mill in Muktsar has been blacklisted for three years after excess paddy stock was found from its premises.

He said a team of the department checked the paddy stock of the mill and found 3,000 quintals of excess paddy worth Rs 75 lakh.

The department's principal secretary Rahul Bhandari said on October 29th, the vigilance team of the department conducted a check of the said rice mill. The team found 8,000 sacks (3,000 quintals) of paddy from the mill premises, he said in an official release.

Bhandari said it seems that the miller procured paddy in an unauthorised manner at low price with an intent to recycle the same and defraud the state exchequer.

The allotment of the crop to the mill for milling has also been cancelled.

Due to cancellation of the allotment, the paddy stored in the premises will be shifted to other mills, he said.

