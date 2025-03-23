Srinagar, Mar 23 (PTI) At least six persons were injured in a road accident involving a bus and a taxi on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said here.

The accident took place at Gund and both the vehicles have sustained major damages, the officials said.

Condition of three of the injured persons is stated to be critical.

