Maharajganj (UP), May 2 (PTI) Two men were killed and five sustained serious injuries when their SUV collided with a tractor-trolley loaded with grain in the Shyamdeurwa area of the district, police said on Friday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) of Shyamdeurwa, Abhishek Singh, the car heading from Gorakhpur towards Maharajganj rammed into the tractor-trolley near Basahiya Khurd village on Thursday around 9 pm.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"The deceased have been identified as driver, Aalim (55), a resident of Tura Bazaar Bhagwanpur village in Gorakhpur District, and Gobri (50) from the same village," the SHO said, adding five car occupants were seriously injured in the accident.

Singh said all car occupants were going to attend a wedding in Maharajganj.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 02 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said.

The tractor driver has been arrested, and the vehicle seized by the police, the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)