Kolkata, May 02: Similar to Satta Matka in its gameplay, the Kolkata Fatafat Lottery continues to attract daily participants from Kolkata, West Bengal. The Kolkata Fatafat Result of May 02, 2025, will be declared across eight rounds, beginning with the first Bazi at 10 AM. This unique game involves predicting numbers and placing bets based on previous outcomes. Played only within Kolkata, the game has gained massive local popularity. Players can view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart on sites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. They can also get the winning numbers from the Kolkata FF Result Chart available below.

The Kolkata Fatafat Lottery is conducted every day of the week, from Monday through Sunday, with results announced every 90 minutes. It is one of the 13 legally permitted lotteries in India, operating under West Bengal's gaming laws. Known for its fast-paced structure and strategic number-guessing, the Kolkata FF game appeals to both seasoned and new players. As the day progresses, participants await each result round to test their predictions. Scroll below to check the latest Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of May 02, 2025. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 01, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for May 02, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 480 - - - 2 - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat is a legally operated lottery game in West Bengal, one of 13 Indian states where lottery systems are permitted. Other states with legal lotteries include Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Punjab, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Goa, Mizoram, Manipur, and Madhya Pradesh. Kolkata FF is played by guessing a series of numbers, known as "Bazis", based on past outcomes and calculating the passing record numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The game is exclusive to Kolkata and is conducted eight times a day. Beginners can find helpful YouTube tutorials to understand strategies and gameplay techniques. However, LatestLY advises participants to play responsibly, keeping in mind the financial and legal risks involved in lottery-based games.

