Mumbai, May 2: Wondering if your lucky number has struck the target today? The eagerly awaited Shillong Teer Results on Friday, May 2, 2025, are set to be declared online. Archery enthusiasts and lottery participants across Meghalaya are on alert as the results for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be updated soon. The game, conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, draws thousands of daily players. As always, winning numbers for both rounds will be published in websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Participants can also check the winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 02 available below.

The Shillong Teer Result is announced in two rounds—Round 1 and Round 2—with the first round typically beginning at 10:30 AM. Players can check the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 2, 2025, on the aforementioned websites. These portals provide updated results and breakdowns for each game. With accuracy and transparency, they help participants verify if their predictions hit the mark. Scroll below to access the full results and stay updated with every draw. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 01 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 02, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result of Friday, May 2, 2025, will be declared in two rounds: Round 1 and Round 2. The first round is typically announced at 10:30 AM, with the second round following shortly after. Participants can check the winning numbers and full Shillong Teer Result Chart on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Click on "Shillong Teer Result Chart for May 02" option and you can access the detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart to view both rounds' winning numbers. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 59

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 02

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Played in the scenic hills of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer is a legal archery-based lottery game conducted from Monday to Saturday and managed by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The game takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong, where skilled archers shoot arrows at a target in two rounds: Round 1 and Round 2. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, predicting the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target.

The winning numbers are calculated based on these final counts, making the game a unique blend of tradition and chance. Legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, Shillong Teer draws massive daily participation and is deeply rooted in local culture.

