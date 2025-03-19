New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Non-profit organisation Rocket Learning on Wednesday launched an AI-powered tutor -- Appu -- which offers conversational and personalised learning experiences for children aged 3-6 in India.

The platform offers a multilingual and conversational learning experience for children (3-6 years), initially launching in Hindi, with plans to expand to 20 additional languages, including Marathi and Punjabi.

By 2030, Appu aims to reach 50 million families across India, including those served by government-run Anganwadi centres and preschools, according to a statement from Rocket Learning.

Appu leverages advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) for complex reasoning tasks, speed, and efficiency.

Rocket Learning received a USD 1.5 million grant from Google.org in 2023 to develop AI-powered educational solutions. The grant supported the creation of Appu, with a team of Google employees working pro bono with Rocket Learning during a six-month fellowship programme.

"With 85 per cent of brain development happening by age six, early childhood education is the next frontier in human capital. Appu is designed to elevate India's IQ, maximise its demographic dividend, and bridge the AI divide," said Vishal Sunil, Co-Founder and CTO, Rocket Learning.

