New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Short video platform Roposo on Wednesday said it has partnered with entertainment industry icon Ekta R Kapoor to launch a home furnishing and wellness brand 'Ek'.

This is the first label to be launched by Roposo through Glance Collective, a joint venture company between Glance (part of SoftBank-backed InMobi Group and owns Roposo) and Collective Artists Network.

Speaking to reporters, Kapoor said the 'Ek' collection is inspired by India's rich cultural heritage and wellness traditions and has signature products that incorporate traditional and contemporary design elements across categories like home decor, home furnishings, and wellness accessories.

"Crafted with the intent of filling the buyer's home with positive energy, these products are made with soothing materials, fabrics, motifs, fragrances, and colours that are known to have positive emotional effects on their users. Many of Ek's products are created in collaboration with local artisans across the country," she said.

This is part of Ek's mission to promote and preserve the legacy of India's fine craftsmanship, she added.

“EK is my way of empowering local artisans, who are striving to preserve Indian heritage and culture through their art.

“The partnership with Roposo is very exciting since it will ensure that the work of these local artisans reaches consumers in every corner of the country, through the technology, scale and distribution backbone of platforms such as Glance and Roposo," she said.

It will also help in amplifying the deep knowledge of wellness India possesses, making it relevant and accessible in today's world, Kapoor added.

While financial details of the partnership were not disclosed, InMobi Group founder and CEO Naveen Tewari said Roposo co-owns the brand along with Kapoor.

"We bring the ability to scale the brand and having it reach from a commerce perspective to hundreds of millions of users through Roposo and scaling that on the lock screens through Glance, that's how the partnership is set up. We hope Ek becomes an iconic brand and we are able to support that," he added.

Tewari said the intention is to partner with celebrities and creators in the creation of brands, which reflect their unique persona.

"We are delighted to be associated with Ekta Kapoor and to be launching the first label in this vertical. Her artistic ethos and great understanding of the home, lifestyle and wellness category make her an ideal partner for us," he added.

Through the combined user base and live commerce technology of platforms like Glance and Roposo, EK will reach millions of consumers in India, he added.

"I certainly hope that over the next year or so, we could have close to 10,000 such creators, the best that the country has, and we are able to showcase their products to the country first and maybe even to the world," Tewari said.

Consumers will be able to discover Ek products (which are priced Rs 299 onwards) via platforms such as Glance Lock Screen, which has over 150 million active users in India, and Roposo, a creator-led Live entertainment commerce platform. These products will also be available on Ek's website.

Earlier this year, Glance had formed a joint venture with talent management agency Collective Artists Network to co-create and operate brands in partnership with celebrities and social media influencers. The JV company - Glance Collective - co-creates and operates multiple unique brands in partnership with top celebrities and social media influencers.

While the creator-led, interactive and Live commerce segment is still at a nascent stage in India, it is expected to become a USD 40 billion opportunity in the country by 2025.

