Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) Transport technology services provider Rosmerta Group on Friday announced the acquisition of Sensorise Digital Services, in which it has been a strategic investor since inception.

This acquisition reinforces the belief of the group in the opportunities that Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) space are expected to provide in the years to come, Rosmerta Group said in a release.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

"We strongly believe that this partnership will positively impact our clients, employees and company as a whole. The acquisition will fuel the next level of growth for both the companies," Karn Nagpal, President of Rosmerta Group said.

With this acquisition, Sensorise is now all set for the next level of growth by adding Rosmerta Group's financial and technological strength and presence across the country.

On the other hand, Rosmerta Group with this addition of Sensorise in their portfolio would be more geared up to enhance its offering for a win-win for their valued customers, as per the release.

"Sensorise pioneered the embedded SIM domain to bring mission critical multi network M2M connectivity in India. The founding management team wishes Rosmerta every success in further proliferation of the wider and integrated technology capabilities of both companies," Sharad Arora, Ex Managing Director, Sensorise Digital Services said.

