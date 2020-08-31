Tuticorin (TN), Aug 31 (PTI) A cheque for Rs 86.50 lakh was on Monday handed over to the family of a police constable who was killed here in a bomb attack while trying to catch a history-sheeter.

The money was a voluntary contribution by police officers and personnel in 10 districts in the south zone.

Also Read | India's Core Industrial Output Down 10% in July Due COVID-19 Pandemic.

The constable P Subramanian was killed on August 18 when he and a team went to arrest the history-sheeter Duraimuthu who hurled the bomb.

Duraimuthu also died in the blast.

Also Read | Realme V3 Smartphone Likely to Be Launched Tomorrow Alongside Realme X7 Series.

The cheque was given to Subramanian's widow and his father by Inspector-General of Police (south zone) S Murugan, Deputy Inspector-General Praveen Kumar, and Superintendent of Police Jeyakumar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)