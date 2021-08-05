Bhubaneswar, Aug 8 (PTI) The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on Thursday said that it has registered its best-ever monthly crude steel production in July this year.

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) unit produced 3,63,095 tonnes of crude steel last month, improving its earlier record of 3,62,319 tonnes in December last year.

Crude steel production also went up by 27 per cent from 2,64,818 tonnes in June, the company said in a statement.

The RSP recorded the Best July performance in almost all key areas. The steel plant produced 3,90,027 tonnes of hot metal and 3,02,348 tonnes of saleable steel.

The RSP registered the best July performance by dispatching 301821 tonnes of saleable steel, it added.

