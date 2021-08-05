Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its GT Flash smartphone in India soon. On Tuesday, the company unveiled its MagDart charging technology, two MagDart charging devices and a bunch of accessories. Realme also revealed its new concept called GT Flash. It is designed to support MagDart charging and comes with a circular charging coil on the back. During the event, Realme had only unveiled fewer details of the phone but now a tipster 'Abhishek Yadav' has revealed its several specifications. Realme Unveils MagDart Magnetic Wireless Charging Solution for Android.

As per the tipster, Realme GT Flash will sport a 6.7-inch E4 sAMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Realme GT Flash (Photo Credits: Realme)

The handset will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 plus chipset with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. For optics, the device will come equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, a 50MP IMX766 sensor and a 2MP snapper.

Realme MagDart Wireless Charging (Photo Credits: Realme)

At the front, there could be a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Realme GT Flash will come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 50W MagDart wireless charging support and a 65W wired fast charging facility. Other features might include NFC, linear motor and dual speakers.

