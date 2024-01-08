New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Monday laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Paradip Fishing Harbour in Odisha at a cost of Rs 108.91 crore.

The Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying said the modernisation and upgradation of the Paradip Fishing Harbour (PFH) will improve its hygienic conditions and make it clean, pollution-free, and aesthetically pleasing, an official statement said.

PFH will be upgraded in 18 months by Paradip Port Authority using 100 per cent central assistance from the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) under the Sagarmala Scheme.

The minister said that modernisation of the fishing harbour will improve the lives of the thousands of fishermen and allied workers who depend on the harbour for their livelihood.

The modernisation and value-addition activities taken up under the project will also generate new employment opportunities of skilled and unskilled nature, he added.

The upgradation of PHF envisages the construction of a new auction hall, new commercial complex, extension of quay wall, shore protection works, renovation of existing auction hall, etc.

PHF, spread across 43 acres, is one of Odisha's largest fishing harbours located on the right bank of the river Mahanadi, two kilometres upstream of the river mouth in Jagatsinghpur district.

The harbour was initially built to oversee 370 numbers of 10-metre vessels, 80 numbers of 13-metre vessels, and 50 numbers of 15-metre vessels, as well as traditional watercraft. Now, approximately 640 numbers of 15-metre vessels and 100 numbers of 9-metre Gill Netter (FRP boats) use the harbour amenities, the statement added.

