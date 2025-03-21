New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) As part of a series of post-Budget consultations to implement the announcements of this year's Budget, a webinar was conducted by the Rural Development Ministry with organisations from the development sector on the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana.

In an official statement, the ministry said this marked the second discussion this week centred on the rural prosperity and resilience programme, Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM). The previous discussion was done with industry representatives and trade bodies.

Speaking at the event, Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh underlined the importance of such consultations. "Only through collaborative efforts can we achieve the goals set in the Budget," he said.

The ministry said speakers from prominent development sector organisations shared valuable insights and expressed their support in areas such as rural enterprises and market access, policy-making, mass entrepreneurship, CSR partnerships, and the adoption of global best practices for rural development.

