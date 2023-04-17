New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Boman Irani, CMD of Rustomjee Group, has been elected as the national president of realtors' apex body Credai, representing more than 13,000 developer members across the country.

In a statement, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) announced a change of guard with Boman Irani taking over as the new national president for the term 2023-25.

Manoj Gaur, the MD of Noida-based Gaurs Group, has become the new Chairman of Credai.

Boman R Irani is the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Rustomjee Group.

Rustomjee Group firm Keystone Realtors Ltd is listed on the stock exchanges.

Boman Irani is a first-generation real estate developer and entrepreneur with over 27 years of experience and knowledge of the industry.

"It is a great honour to be chosen to serve as president of CREDAI (National). This gives us an opportunity to build on the extraordinary work done and milestones achieved by my accomplished predecessors," Irani said.

Dominic Romell has been named as president of Credai-MCHI.

Established in 1999, Credai is the apex body of private Real Estate developers in India, representing more than 13,000 developers across 221 city chapters in 21 states.

