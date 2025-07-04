Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) The Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) Centre and College in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has set up its first equine disease-free compartment (EDFC), which will enable international movement of Indian sports horses, according to a release on Friday.

With the implementation of robust biosecurity protocols, stringent veterinary surveillance, and adherence to international norms, Indian sports horses from this facility can now be eligible to travel and compete abroad, it said.

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) had on Thursday officially recognised the RVC facility.

This will enhance the prospects of Indian riders and horses in global equestrian competitions and raise India's profile in the international equestrian arena.

