Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) Kolkata-based online pharmacy start-up Sabse Sasta Dukaan (SSD) will mainly focus on semi- urban and rural areas where penetration of healthcare services is low, a top company official said.

"Our focus will be on these areas to also create job opportunities," Co-founder and CEO Anish Agarwal said.

SSD, which operates through logistics centres, will open 5,000 such units across the country by 2022 and foray into new fields like diagnostic services, he said.

The company has 170 logistics centres in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)