New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys on Thursday said it has received USD 2 million (about Rs 14.8 crore) investment from Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar.

The investment further strengthens Tendulkar's relationship with JetSynthesys.

The duo already has an existing joint venture for a digital cricket destination, 100MB, and immersive cricket games, Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and Sachin Saga VR.

With this USD 2 million investment, Tendulkar joins the bandwagon of existing shareholders of JetSynthesys - Adar Poonawalla, Kris Gopalakrishnan, and family offices of the promoters of Thermax, Triveni Group, Yohan Poonawalla Group, and DSP Group, a statement said.

JetSynthesys is headquartered in Pune and has offices in Japan, the UK, the EU, the US, and India.

The game, Sachin Saga Cricket Champions, has doubled its daily user base in the past 12 months.

"My association with JetSynthesys goes back to almost 5 years now. We started our journey with Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and strengthened it with a unique Virtual Reality cricket experience. It is one of the most popular games in its category with over 20 million downloads," Tendulkar said.

He added that when this association began, the aim was to provide an authentic gaming experience for cricket lovers across the globe.

"...now I am briefed that the team is looking to diversify that purview to include more cross-category digital products and platforms,” he added.

Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of JetSynthesys, said with 100MB, the company gave Sachin's fans the opportunity to have a platform where they could interact with him directly.

"With this investment, we are excited to see Sachin become an even more crucial member of the JetSynthesys family. We're proud to have a Bharat Ratna onboard, a man with strong values, and an iconic Indian and global brand, as we build a global new-age digital media entertainment and sports platform," Navani added.

He said Tendulkar's long standing support is a testament to his faith in the company's vision.

