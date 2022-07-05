Kolkata, Jul 4 (PTI) Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Monday launched a tableau here, commencing the celebrations of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' iconic week observed by the Ministry of Steel from July 4 to 10, a company statement said.

The tableau was inaugurated by SAIL chairman Soma Mondal in presence of other senior officials.

Similar tableaux were also flagged off at other SAIL plant locations.

The company has also planned several other thematic events to celebrate this week with extensive public participation across its plant and unit locations, the statement said.

