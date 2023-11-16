New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Salesforce has teamed up with the Ministry of Education to leverage cloud-based software provider's platform 'Trailhead', to skill one lakh students over the next three years.

According to a release, the programme will be made available with industry-relevant National Occupation Standard-recognised course content.

The release said that Salesforce has collaborated with the Ministry of Education leveraging Trailhead, Salesforce's free online learning platform, to skill 1,00,000 students by 2026.

"This includes 'train-the-trainer' engagements for the educators, mentorship and employment connections to Salesforce partners and customers looking to hire Salesforce skilled talent and Salesforce supported virtual internship," according to the release.

"The Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education has decided to offer industry-related courses on the SWAYAM platform in collaboration with Salesforce with an objective to increase the employability of the students," Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary at the Department of Higher Education (Ministry of Education), said.

Further, Jaiswal noted: "By combining our resources, expertise, and network, we can create a comprehensive programme that empowers students with the skills they need to succeed in the job market".

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson of Salesforce India, said that the country is poised to be a global hub for tech talent.

"I've always believed in the immense talent opportunity that India offers, but no amount of talent will make a difference unless it is properly skilled. Hence, we are delighted to be partnering with the Ministry of Education, supporting skilling and leveraging the power of collaboration to drive change," she said.

