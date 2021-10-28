Chennai, Oct 28 (PTI) Samsung India, the subsidiary of South Korean tech giant Samsung, has launched Samsung fellowship programme to support cutting edge student research projects at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Guwahati, the company said on Thursday.

According to a company statement, it presented the fellowships to 100 undergraduate and 30 postgraduate engineering students at IIT Madras and IIT Guwahati, respectively. The initiative strengthens Samsung's commitment towards its vision of Powering Digital India, Samsung said.

Also Read | 1 TB Internal Phone Memory! Samsung Ready With World's First 1TB Chip for Smartphones.

The fellowship would support the students in their projects that range from traffic estimation and dynamic control of traffic lights, anti-cancer drug research, intrusion detection system to power management for electric vehicles.

"Samsung R&D Institute India, Delhi has been working towards enhancing research and innovation among students at IITs, especially those from weaker sections of the society. Through Samsung Fellowship, we wish to empower the coming generations to utilise their capabilities for social good", Samsung Research and Development Institute Managing Director Deokho Kim said. "We plan to expand this fellowship to more IITs in the coming years".

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

Final year engineering students and working on a project that would lead to software or hardware products are eligible for fellowship. Students from underprivileged backgrounds are given preference and they must have cumulative grade of over six in any branch of engineering, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)