New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Samsung has announced the third edition of its flagship CSR initiative 'Solve for Tomorrow', in a strategic partnership with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the United Nations in India.

With "Solve for Tomorrow", Samsung aims to usher in a culture of innovative thinking and problem solving among the country's youth, according to a release.

This year, the 'Solve for Tomorrow' programme introduces two distinct tracks -- School Track and Youth Track, each dedicated to championing a specific theme and targeted towards different age groups.

Both the tracks will run simultaneously, ensuring equal opportunity and a level-playing field for all students.

