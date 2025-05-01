New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Korean electronics major Samsung on Thursday said it plans to engage with over 100 institutions to increase participation in its Solve For Tomorrow 2025 contest to inspire students to develop technology-based solutions to tackle various societal challenges.

The company aims to get 10,000 applications for the contest -- about 66 per cent more compared to the 6,032 applications it received from 63 institutions in 2024.

Samsung Southwest Asia, President and CEO, JB Park said that with Solve for Tomorrow, the company is inspiring young innovators across every corner of India to dream big, tackle real-world challenges, and shape a smarter, more inclusive future through technology.

"This year, Solve for Tomorrow is going to be even bigger and more inclusive. We are reaching more cities, engaging students from more schools and colleges, and creating avenues for them to innovate, while applying the principles of design thinking," Park said.

The company in a note shared that the target for 2025 is to reach out to over 100 institutions and attract over 10 thousand applications.

In the 2025 edition, Samsung will provide an incubation programme for the top 4 winning teams that will receive a grant of Rs 1 crore.

Additionally, the top 20 teams will be awarded Rs 20 lakh, while the top 40 teams will receive Rs 8 lakh, the statement said.

In past editions of Solve For Tomorrow, technology projects like equitable access to clean, potable drinking water, technology for arsenic removal from groundwater, an automated beach-cleaning robot, a conversational AI platform to encourage women to pursue STEM education and a personal cooling device designed for outdoor workers have qualified in the contest.

In 2022, three projects were declared winners, comprising a wearable device to reduce stress using safe brain modulation, eco-friendly, affordable and washable sanitary pads using shredded sugarcane bagasse, a smart wristband to monitor Alzheimer's patients and alert their caregivers about changes in their behaviour.

