Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Microfinance institution Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SCNL) has been assigned an SQS2 Sustainability Quality Score (Very Good) by Moody's Rating.

Moody's Ratings, as Second Party Opinion, has evaluated and assigned this rating, recognizing SCNL's strong alignment with international sustainability standards, the MFI said in an exchange filing.

It said the recognition highlights its dedication to financial inclusion, community resilience and long-term social progress.

“SCNL has undertaken this assessment for the first time and received a Very Good (SQS2) rating, which is among the highest ratings awarded within the BFSI sector,” the filing said.

Satin Creditcare Network is a leading MFI with a presence in 29 states & UTs and around 90,000 villages. It reported a profit after tax of Rs 31 crore for the December quarter. PTI

