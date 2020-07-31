Bhopal, Jul 31 (PTI) The country's largest bank State Bank of India has provided financial assistance to various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for distribution of ration packets among the poor during the coronavirus pandemic, a bank official said Friday.

The bank has also provided 25 ventilators and various other medical equipment to hospitals in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to support fight against the pandemic, said SBI Bhopal Circle's Chief General Manager A Rama Mohan Rao.

Also Read | Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi Leaked On Torrent Sites.

Rao flagged off a Ration Rath of Sewa Bharti in Bhopal on Thursday for distribution of ration packets.

SBI has provided financial assistance to Seva Bharti for distributing ration to

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Tender, Assam Singam Blue, Assam Kuil Best on July 31, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)