Yamunanagar (Haryana), Apr 15 (PTI) An eight-year-old schoolgirl was killed and five students were injured when an auto-rickshaw carrying them overturned after being hit by a motorcycle on Monday here, police said.

They said the incident took place when the auto-rickshaw was transporting the children back home from school.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling To Begin on April 19, Check State-Wise List of Constituencies Going to Polls.

According to the police, the victim was a class 3 student. She was rushed to a private hospital here after the accident but succumbed to her injuries.

The five children, who sustained minor injuries in the incident, are undergoing treatment at the same hospital, they added.

Also Read | What Is Dry Promotion? Know All About the New Job Trend in Market That Employees Aren't Excited About.

On April 11, a school bus overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh leaving six children dead and around 20 injured.

The accident happened near Unhani village in Kanina in Mahendragarh when the bus was carrying around 40 children to the G L Public School.

Police had said the driver was caught at the accident site and his medical examination confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol. They also said that the bus did not have a fitness certificate and other documents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)