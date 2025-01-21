Puducherry, Jan 21 (PTI) Lt Governor of Puducherry, K Kailashnathan on Tuesday said that science thrives only when knowledge is shared and it is all about curiosity and relentless pursuit of answers to questions.

Speaking at the inauguration of the five-day 35th Southern India Science Fair on Tuesday, jointly organised by the Directorate of School Education of Puducherry, the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum in Bengaluru, and the National Council of Science Museums, the Lt Governor remarked that the event was not merely about presenting scientific projects but about the process of learning.

He noted that students and teachers from Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana were participating in the fair, showcasing their innovative projects.

Describing the event as "a celebration of knowledge, innovation, and creativity," the Lt Governor said young minds from across the southern states had converged to display their talents, ideas, and scientific explorations. The fair, he added, offered students a platform to share their scientific ideas, experiments, and solutions to real-world problems.

"Science is not confined to boundaries but thrives when we share knowledge and learn from one another. At its core, science is about curiosity and the relentless pursuit of answers to questions that shape our world," Kailashnathan said.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who felicitated the organisers, said the fair significantly helps young students tap into their innate scientific skills.

He observed that the country is witnessing rapid progress in scientific research programs and referred to the global reputation of the ISRO for its successful projects.

Rangasamy also lauded India's scientific and research institutions for their innovative contributions, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging scientific initiatives that contribute to economic growth and urged students to develop innovative projects to tackle pressing issues. The event was presided over by Puducherry's Home and Higher Education Minister A Namassivayam.

Secretary to Education P Jawahar and officials from the Directorate of School Education were also present and addressed the gathering.

