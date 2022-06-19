Thane, Jun 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old scrap dealer from Bhiwandi in Thane district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly strangling to death his wife, a police official said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2022: IMD Issues Orange Alert in Karnataka Amid Heavy Rainfall, Three killed So Far.

The man, identified as Mohammad Mushtaq Hayatullah Shah, a resident of Kalher, walked into Narpoli police station at 9am and confessed to killing his wife over doubts about her character, the official said.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme: Indian Air Force Releases Details of Recruitment Plan; Check All Details Here.

"He slit her throat and then strangled her with a piece of wire. He has been arrested for murder. He has said he found his wife with another man on Saturday night after which he killed her. A probe is underway," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)