New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) India's seafood exports to Ukraine have been hit due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict as shipments declined drastically to USD 1.36 million in April-January 2022-23, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

However, the total seafood exports from India have increased from USD 6.66 billion in April-January 2021-22 to USD 6.86 billion during the same period in 2022-23.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said that seafood exports from India to Russia have increased to USD 112.53 million in April-January 2022-23 from USD 98.84 million in April-January 2021-22.

"The seafood exports to Ukraine have been affected due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and it has reduced from USD 11.2 million during April-January 2021-22 to USD 1.36 million during April-January 2022-23," she said.

Andhra Pradesh is one of the major exporters of seafood with a share of about 35 per cent in India's seafood exports in 2021-22.

In a separate reply, she informed that at the end of December 2022, India's foreign exchange reserves stood at USD 562.72 billion, accounting for 9.3 months of imports.

