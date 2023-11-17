New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday decided to do away with the provision of requiring the freezing of folios without PAN, KYC details and nomination for all holders of physical securities.

The move, aimed at simplifying the rule, will come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Phase 2: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

The decision has been taken after receiving feedback from the Registrars' Association of India and investors.

Under the rule, it was mandatory for all holders of physical securities in listed companies to furnish PAN, nomination, contact details, bank account details and specimen signature for their corresponding folio numbers.

Also Read | Cyclone Midhili Update by IMD: Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Likely To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm and Cause Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The folios wherein any one of such documents are not available on or after October 1, 2023, is required to be frozen by the Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents (RTA), Sebi said in May.

Amending the circular issued in May, Sebi said that reference to the term 'freezing/ frozen' has been deleted.

"Based on representations received from the Registrars' Association of India, feedback from investors, and to mitigate unintended challenges on account of freezing of folios and referring frozen folios to the administering authority under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 and/or Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, it has been decided to do away with the above provisions," Sebi said.

Further, frozen folios were required to be referred by the RTA or listed company to the administering authority under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988, and/or Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, if they continue to remain frozen as on December 31, 2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)