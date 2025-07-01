New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it has conducted a two-day Municipal Bond Outreach Programme in Thiruvananthapuram to deepen market awareness and support urban infrastructure financing through municipal debt instruments.

The initiative was aimed at equipping urban local bodies (ULBs) and other stakeholders with insights into municipal debt securities, pool financing, and innovative market-based financing mechanisms.

"The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) organised a Municipal Bond Outreach Programme on June 30 - July 1, 2025, at Thiruvananthapuram," the regulator said in a statement.

The event covered a range of subjects, including structuring municipal bond issuances, regulatory compliance, credit rating, and continuous disclosures, Sebi said.

Interactions with intermediaries and presentations of case studies were also part of the programme to offer hands-on guidance to participants.

The regulator said the outreach programme is part of Sebi's continued efforts to promote transparency, market readiness and sustainable urban infrastructure financing through the municipal bond ecosystem.

A key highlight of the programme was the official release of "The Green Book – On Climate Finance & Green Municipal Bonds" by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), it added.

The publication, launched by VMC's Mayor, Municipal Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, features Asia's first globally certified Green Municipal Bond issued by VMC.

The document has been showcased as a 2025 Global Case Study, aimed at guiding other ULBs in adopting sustainable financing practices.

Sebi said the publication is now accessible via a QR code and serves as a roadmap for future green bond issuances by municipal bodies.

