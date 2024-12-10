New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday came out with new guidelines for stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories to ensure robust capacity planning and real-time performance monitoring of their critical IT systems.

Under the guidelines, market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) have been directed to develop future-ready frameworks to estimate capacity needs based on trends, historical data, transaction growth, and business changes, according to a Sebi circular.

Also, they have been asked to submit methodology details to Sebi within three months after approval from the Standing Committee on Technology (SCOT) and the Governing Board.

MIIs have been asked to ensure adequate system capacity in place to handle high volumes to ensure high level of service availability. The installed capacity should be at least 1.5 times of the projected peak load.

The projected peak load should be based on trends from the past 180 days and other relevant factors.

They have been asked to conduct quarterly stress tests to assess the impact on system performance under heavy loads.

Also, they are required to implement automated systems to monitor and generate alerts for real-time performance issues, with defined thresholds to ensure early detection and resolution.

Sebi has asked stock exchanges and clearing corporations to take immediate action if IT component utilization exceeds 75 per cent of installed capacity. Depositories must act if utilization exceeds 75 per cent for 15 consecutive days.

They have been directed to establish a capacity planning and real-time performance monitoring policy, approved by SCOT and the Sebi, to ensure smooth operations and timely resource upgrades.

The regulator said that guidelines for capacity planning to be implemented within 3 months and all other provisions are effective immediately.

