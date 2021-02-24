New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday slapped a total fine of Rs 30 lakh on three entities for indulging in fraudulent trading activities in the shares of Garware Polyester Ltd (GPL).

The penalised entity and individuals are Rachita Shripalkumar Shah, Shripal Sheshmal Huf and Shripal Sheshmal.

Collectively, they are referred to as noticees.

An investigation was conducted by the watchdog in the matter of trading in the scrip of the company by certain entities during the period December 15, 2011 to October 09, 2014.

In its investigation, Sebi noted that while dealing in the scrip of GPL, the noticees had repeatedly placed buy orders at a price higher than the available sell order price and for a quantity lesser than the available sell order quantity.

The activities of the noticees were aligned and it is clear that they acted in concert, Sebi said.

By their trades, they were instrumental in establishing a price higher than the last-traded price (LTP) and thus contributed to increased scrip price with each of their trades and such trades would lead to an artificial rise in the price of the scrip and the same would misguide the general public, it added.

Also, they had generated the wrong impression about the liquidity of the scrip in the market.

Further, the regulator observed that in the instant proceedings noticees have also sold one share repeatedly in spite of sufficient orders for buy were available in the market. The connection among them is indicative of a concerted effort to manipulate the price of scrip of the GPL.

They had executed a total of 1817 self-trades on 275 trading days during the investigation Period.

By doing so, they violated the provisions of the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) Regulations.

Shripal Sheshmal being a stock broker of Shah and Shripal Sheshmal Huf had facilitated in executing fraudulent trades that led to the creation of misleading appearance of trading in the scrip, the order noted.

Besides, Shripal Sheshmal failed to carry out its business with due diligence, skill, care while dealing with its clients in violation of the Brokers Regulations.

Consequently, it slapped a fine of Rs 25 lakh on the noticees payable jointly or severally and a separate fine of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on Shripal Sheshmal.

According to another order passed on Wednesday, the regulator levied a penalty of Rs 6 lakh on Ashika Stock Broking Ltd for misusing clients' securities, non settlement of accounts of client's funds and securities on quarterly/monthly basis among other violations. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)