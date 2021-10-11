Agartala, Oct 11 (PTI) Tripura police has made elaborate security arrangement for peaceful Durga puja celebration in the state, where 2176 of then will be held this year, a top police official said.

A total 7660 police personnel will be deployed in the state to maintain law and order and to regulate traffic, Inspector General of police (IG-Law and Order) Arindam Nath said.

In addition total eight platoons of CRPF have been deployed in eight major police station areas. There will be co-ordination with other security forces to strengthen security measures and ensure peaceful celebration of Durga Puja, he said.

BSF have been requested to seal the border and intensify the area domination patrolling in the bordering villages. Preventive operations in vulnerable areas have been stepped up by the police and TSR separately, the police official said.

Preventive operations in vulnerable areas have been stepped up by the police and Tripura State Rifles separately. Railway Police stations are taking special care for the safety and security of Puja revellers, he said.

“This year, as per available information Durga Puja is likely to be celebrated at 2176 places/pandals in Tripura observing the COVID norms issued by the state government. This includes 865 Puja in urban areas and 1311 in rural areas. In Agartala and surrounding areas, Durga Puja will be celebrated at 554 pandals”, Nath said.

There will be a total of 157 police assistance booths all over the states, including 50 in Agartala city to help people. A total 98 watch towers are being constructed in all important locations, including 25 in the capital town, he said.

Sensitive and important places where high foot falls are expected will be kept under CCTV surveillance.

Total 78 CCTV will be installed in various locations of the state, excluding those in Agartala installed under the smart city project, Nath said.

Under the Emergency Response Security System total 88 vehicles will be ready at all hours and assistance of NCC will be taken for traffic control during the day time during the puja.

This apart, 200 women police volunteers in Gomati district and 240 in West Tripura district will assist the police. Police personnel, including women police have been deployed in various places to maintain surveillance and to prevent pick pocketing.

Vehicles and people on foot will be barred from using some major roads here between 6 pm to 12 am on the puja days from October 12 to October 15, he said.

Anti-sabotage checks have been stepped up and the services of the dog squad and the bomb detection and disposal squad are being utilized. State disaster response force will be kept ready for attending to any exigency.

