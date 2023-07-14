Palghar, Jul 14 (PTI) Seven persons have been arrested in Palghar for alleged involvement in house breaking thefts (HBTs), a police official said on Friday.

This has led to the solving of 14 cases registered in Pelhar police station limits, Senior Inspector Vasant Labhde said.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Notified For Scientist, Engineer Posts in Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre at vssc.gov.in, Know How To Apply Online.

Stolen items, including a motorcycle, eight mobile phones and cash, all cumulatively worth Rs 1.10 lakh, have been seized from them, he said.

They also have cases against their names in Valiv and Vasai railway police stations, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Floods: ITO Intersection, Rajghat Areas Flooded Due to Rise in Water Level of River Yamuna; CM Arvind Kejriwal Directs Officials To Seek Help of Army and NDRF (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)