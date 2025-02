New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Realty firm Elan Group has roped in actor Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador.

In a statement on Friday, Gurugram-based Elan Group said, "with Shah Rukh Khan as the face of the 'Elan Group', 'Elan' Brand is all set to further transcend the boundaries and redefine opulence and sumptuousness".

Elan Group, led by Rakesh Kapoor, Ravish Kapoor and Akash Kapoor, has a portfolio of 15 projects spanning residential, commercial and mixed-use development.

Shah Rukh Khan said, "I have always believed that greatness is achieved by those who dare to push boundaries. Elan Group embodies that fearless spirit, and I'm delighted to be part of this association".

Akash Kapoor, Director, Elan Group said, "Shah Rukh Khan is more than just a super star -- He is phenomenal. His larger-than-life presence, influence, and relentless pursuit of perfection align seamlessly with Elan's philosophy and the Elan brand".

