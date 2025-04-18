Ahmedabad, Apr 18 (PTI) Shekhar G Patel has become the new President of realtors' apex body CREDAI, which represents more than 13,000 real estate developers from across the country.

Patel, the Managing Director of Ahmedabad-based real estate firm Ganesh Housing Corporation, has become the new president of CREDAI for the term 2025-27, the body said in a statement on Friday.

He succeeds Boman Irani, CMD of Mumbai-based listed firm Keystone Realtors Ltd.

Irani has now become CREDAI-National Chairman.

CREDAI also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Quality Council of India (QCI) to establish a collaborative framework for skill training, capacity building, and worker certification in the construction and real estate sector.

"Empowering the workforce with industry-relevant skills is paramount to enhancing productivity, improving quality and maintaining global standards. Through our collaboration with NSDC and QCI, we aim to create a robust ecosystem for talent development, ensuring that India's real estate sector remains competitive and future-ready," said Patel.

Established in 1999, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) represents more than 13,000 developers across 230 city chapters in 21 states.

