Shimla, June 29 (PTI) Residents of Shimla have been advised to use water judiciously as water supply in the city is likely to be disturbed over the next couple of days due to high turbidity and floods at all water treatment plants, officials said on Sunday.

"There would be disturbance in the water supply for the next couple of days in Shimla town due to high turbidity and floods at all the water treatment plants", Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limiter (SJPNL) officials informed.

A total of 42.51 million litres of water was received on Sunday from the water sources including -- Gumma, Giri, Churot, Seog, Chairh and Koti Brandi, they said.

Shimla received 91 mm of rains, followed by 89 mm in Kufri and 44 mm in Jubbarhatti since Saturday night.

The SJVNL has also advised the people to use water judiciously as the situation may continue till the floods recede.

Drinking filtered or boiled water is essential during monsoons as the body is prone to infections and most diseases in the rainy season are waterborne such as Jaundice, Cholera and other Gastrointestinal illnesses, a statement issued here said.

In the rainy season, turbidity increases in the water sources. Although, turbidity alone has no health effects but it can interfere with disinfection, allowing harmful microbes to grow including bacteria, viruses and parasites and therefore it is advisable to boil drinking water for at least 10 minutes, it added.

