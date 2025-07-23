Shimla/Mandi, Jul 23 (PTI) A state level boxer has become the first woman in Himachal Pradesh to complete the 600 kilometre kanwar yatra on foot, by carrying Ganga water from Gaumukh to her hometown.

The 21-year-old woman, Kritika Thakur, who hails from Derdu village in Mandi district, undertook the challenging pilgrimage for the second consecutive year during the month of Sawan.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

After successfully completing the kanwar yatra from Haridwar to Sundernagar in 2024, she resolved to test her strength and devotion further this year by trekking from Gaumukh, located in the high-altitude terrains of Uttarakhand.

She concluded her journey by performing the 'jalabhishek' of the Shivling at her village's Omkareshwar temple using the Ganga water she carried on foot.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Her family members said that the entire village gathered to witness the moment which marked the culmination of her pilgrimage.

Kritika told PTI that nothing is difficult if you are determined. She said that her father who has been going for the yatra for the past 11 years is her inspiration.

The roads were good except for few patches and landslides, she said, adding that the facilities are available for pilgrims enroute.

Kritika said she would continue with the yatra in the coming years as well and attributed her motivation to her father Rajendra Kumar and other male members of her family, who have been participants in previous kanwar yatras.

She was accompanied by her father, uncles, and other villagers on this year's yatra.

Kritika is a second year student of Bachelor of Physical Education at MLSM College, Sundernagar and also a state level boxer.

In school she won silver medal thrice and is continuing with boxing in her college. She wishes to join the Army.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)