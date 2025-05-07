Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) Gurugram-based logistics-tech startup Shiplog on Wednesday said it has secured Rs 6.5 crore in a seed round led by Mumbai-based Deepak Bhagnani Family Office.

The latest capital infusion marks the platform's maiden fundraising round since its inception in 2022 as till now it was a bootstrapped venture.

The freshly raised capital will be deployed to optimise and enhance its existing technological infrastructure, expand the team across key verticals, and develop an innovative AI-driven inventory management system for optimal inventory management, the company said.

Shiplog currently handles over 15,000 orders daily.

The platform is currently focused on establishing a strong presence and positioning itself as a leading player in the Delhi-NCR region, which represents the largest market for fulfilment through dark stores and quick deliveries in India, it said.

"The funds raised in this round shall be instrumental to our growth and scaling in the near future, and also catalyse our long-term vision to be the leading brand in rapid delivery solutions for D2C brands in India," it said.

The platform also said it is aiming to triple itsR (monthly revenue rate) within the next six months on the back of the seed funding.

