New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) E-commerce logistics firm Shiprocket plans to roll out fulfillment centres in 15 locations to facilitate next-day delivery service for purchases made online, the company said on Monday.

The company announced the launch of fulfillment centres in 5 major locations- Bengaluru, New Delhi and Gurgaon, Kolkata and Mumbai.

"Shiprocket fulfillment centres are currently present in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR (Delhi and Gurgaon), Kolkata and Mumbai with plans to launch 15 more locations in the coming year," the company said in a statement.

The company provides product delivery services to vendors who either directly sell their products to customers or sell on e-commerce portals and use Shiprockets logistic service to deliver their product.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic, eCommerce in India has grown multifold, and along with it, the consumer expectations around instant gratification for every category of online shopping. To address this gap in the market, Shiprocket has launched its own fulfillment network across four major cities," the statement said.

According to Shiprocket, more than 70 per cent of shipments in D2C eCommerce take an average of 5 days to reach buyers, while those through Amazon take less than 3 days.

Shiprocket provides a fully automated end-to-end workflows – from sending the inventory to dispatching and tracking orders.

