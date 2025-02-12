Latest News | Shriram Properties Q3 Profit Down 30 Pc to Rs 13 Cr

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Realty firm Shriram Properties on Wednesday said it has reported a 30 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 12.97 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Agency News PTI| Feb 12, 2025 06:02 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Shriram Properties Q3 Profit Down 30 Pc to Rs 13 Cr

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Realty firm Shriram Properties on Wednesday said it has reported a 30 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 12.97 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 18.48 crore in the October-December period a year ago.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Total income also fell to Rs 179.87 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 240.57 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
  • PTI| Feb 12, 2025 06:02 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Shriram Properties Q3 Profit Down 30 Pc to Rs 13 Cr

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Realty firm Shriram Properties on Wednesday said it has reported a 30 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 12.97 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 18.48 crore in the October-December period a year ago.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Total income also fell to Rs 179.87 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 240.57 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Sri Lanka vs Australia
500K+ searches
Hotstar
200K+ searches
Live Score
100K+ searches
Virat Kohli
100K+ searches
Hug Day Quotes
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Sri Lanka vs Australia
500K+ searches
Hotstar
200K+ searches
Live Score
100K+ searches
Virat Kohli
100K+ searches
Hug Day Quotes
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
New Delhi 96.72 89.62 Kolkata 106.03 92.76 Mumbai 106.31 94.27 Chennai 102.74 94.33 View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel