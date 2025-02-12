Latest News | Shriram Properties Q3 Profit Down 30 Pc to Rs 13 Cr

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Realty firm Shriram Properties on Wednesday said it has reported a 30 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 12.97 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 18.48 crore in the October-December period a year ago.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Total income also fell to Rs 179.87 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 240.57 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)