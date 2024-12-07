New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) A 36-year-old man died when he and his sibling were hit by a train while drinking alcohol near a railway track in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

Sonu died on the spot while his brother Monu (34) is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital. His condition is stated to be critical, they said.

The siblings, who worked as labourers and lived in the Ashok Nagar area, were sitting near the track and drinking on Friday. They had consumed so much liquor that they were unable to move from the spot and hit by the train, the police said in a statement.

The police have recorded the statements of the siblings' family members and witnesses.

There is no foul play suspected and legal proceedings were initiated, the police said.

