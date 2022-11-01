New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Silver prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 1,806 to Rs 59,484 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets amid firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery gained Rs 1,806 or 3.13 per cent to Rs 59,484 per kg in 15,343 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 4.22 per cent higher at USD 19.93 per ounce in New York.

