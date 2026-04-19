Mehsana (Gujarat) [India], April 19 (ANI): Adanai Group Chairman Gautam Adani accompanied by his wife, Priti Adani, on Sunday visited the Shri Ajitnath Bhagwan Shwetamber Jain Derasar in Gujarat's Taranga hills and offered prayers on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Arriving at the Dabhoda helipad in Mehsana district's Kheralu taluka this morning, the couple was received by members of the Jain community before they went up to the hill shrine, one of the region's significant Jain religious sites. Devotees had begun gathering early, marking a day regarded as especially sacred across traditions.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Killed in Kamareddy; Mother, Live-In Partner Arrested.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Ajitnath, the second Tirthankara in Jainism, dates to the 12th century and is associated with the Solanki ruler King Kumarpal. It remains an important pilgrimage site for the Jain community.

Adani offered prayers inside the sanctum before spending time within the temple complex. The couple also briefly visited the canteen, where pilgrims gather during their visit.

Also Read | Kedarnath Yatra Begins As Panchmukhi Doli Departs From Omkareshwar Temple; Thousands Join Sacred Journey (Watch Videos).

During the visit, Adani met temple trustee Sachin Ashokbhai Shah to discuss plans aimed at improving facilities for pilgrims, with a focus on enhancing access and amenities while preserving the temple's architectural and spiritual integrity.

The Adani Group is also supporting afforestation efforts in the Taranga hills, contributing to the ecological restoration and preservation of the region surrounding the sacred site.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu and Jain calendars, associated with prosperity, new beginnings and acts of charity. In Jain tradition,

It marks the day when Rishabhanatha received his first alms after a prolonged fast, establishing the practice of offering food to ascetics.

The visit follows a series of recent religious engagements.

Earlier this month, on Hanuman Jayanti, Adani and his family offered prayers at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, one of India's most prominent Hindu shrines. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)