New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Congress leaders on Sunday staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation following the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Alka Lamba was also present at the protest site.

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The demonstration comes after PM Modi on Saturday addressed the nation on the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at implementing women's reservation, which failed to pass in the Lok Sabha as the INDIA bloc refused to support the associated delimitation framework.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Ragini Nayak raised a question to PM Modi, asking about the integrity of the country being attacked by taking advantage of women's reservations and using "delimitation as a weapon".

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"The biggest aim of today's protest is why PM Modi didn't take proactive steps on women's reservation. Why is the Women's Reservation Bill, which was passed in 2023, hanging on the crutches of delimitation and census? Why is it being postponed till 2034? Why is the integrity and unity of the country being attacked by taking advantage of women's reservations and using delimitation as a weapon? PM Modi's address to the nation was funny... it was a conspiracy against Congress..." she said.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda also criticised the BJP, alleging that the party's approach reflected "anti-women intentions" and that women were being misled on the issue.

Congress MP Hooda told ANI, "The way the BJP has tried to fool women reveals their anti-women intentions... Their real intention was to impose delimitation in the name of women's reservation... The Congress Party will not rest until women's reservation is implemented in the country..."

Speaking during the protest, Congress MP Jebi Mather further alleged that the ruling party was attempting to build a false narrative on women's empowerment.

"Since 2014, PM Modi has been heading the nation... many years have passed from 2014 to 2026. Women of India have been cheated... this government is not serious about women's reservation. BJP and Narendra Modi are only trying to create a narrative that they are for women. They are not actually for women. They are against women..." she said.

On April 17, Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill.

During the three-day Special Session from April 16 to April 18, multiple leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussed the bill. Multiple Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and Congress leader KC Venugopal, also participated in the discussion.

The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill to implement women's reservation failed to pass in the Lok Sabha as the INDIA bloc refused to vote in favour of the delimitation process.

The Lok Sabha took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing. In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

With the Constitution Amendment Bill defeated, the government later said it did not want to pursue the two other linked bills.

The bills aimed to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816, with 33 per cent reservation for women. The delimitation was to be carried out based on the 2011 census. The government said there will be a proportionate increase in seats for all states. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)