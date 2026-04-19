In a heartwarming and viral moment, former US President Barack Obama and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani were seen singing the popular nursery rhyme “Wheels on the Bus” with preschoolers during a visit to a pre-K center in the Bronx, New York City.

The duo visited Learning Through Play Pre-K, where they interacted with children, read stories, and joined a cheerful sing-along session. A video from the visit quickly went viral on social media, showing both leaders enthusiastically participating as they sang “The wheels on the bus go round and round” and mimicked actions like “squish, squish, squish” along with the kids. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Brings Star Power to First 100 Days in Office.

Obama later shared photos from the visit on Instagram, writing that he had a great time spending moments with “New York City’s cutest,” while thanking Mayor Mamdani for the opportunity to relive the classic children’s rhyme. The leaders also read the book “Alone and Together” to the children before engaging in the musical activity.

Obama, Zohran Mamdani Go Viral Singing ‘Wheels on the Bus’ With Kids in NYC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@nycmayor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Grossbard (@katiegrossbard)

The visit highlighted a larger policy push, as Mamdani continues advocating for expanded free childcare programs across the city. Speaking after the session, Obama emphasized the importance of investing in early childhood education, saying such initiatives are crucial for giving children a strong start in life.

According to reports, the two leaders also held a private meeting ahead of the classroom interaction, where they discussed Mamdani’s vision for the city and broader issues affecting working-class families. The meeting is seen as part of Mamdani’s efforts to strengthen ties across political lines, including navigating relationships during the presidency of Donald Trump. Barack Obama Photobombs Kids’ Cherry Blossom Photoshoot in Washington DC, but the Parents Call It a Wholesome Moment! Internet Can’t Stop Gushing Over Viral Pictures.

Mamdani, who recently completed 100 days in office, has been gaining attention for his progressive agenda focused on affordability and social welfare. Obama has reportedly offered to act as a mentor and sounding board for the young mayor, further boosting his growing influence in Democratic politics.

The lighthearted classroom moment, however, has captured the internet’s attention, turning a policy-focused visit into a viral celebration of leadership, education, and joy.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).