A five-year-old boy was allegedly smothered and beaten to death by his mother’s live-in partner in Telangana’s Kamareddy district, in a case that has led to the arrest of both the accused man and the child’s mother, police said. The incident occurred at a rented house in Sriram Nagar Colony, where the child lived with his mother and elder sister. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing, as reported by TOI.

Incident and Allegations

According to police, the accused, identified as the mother’s partner, allegedly assaulted the child inside the house. Preliminary findings suggest the boy was attacked after chilli powder was thrown into his eyes, followed by a physical assault that led to fatal injuries. Officials said the accused was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the incident. The child succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Telangana Shocker: Man Kills Pregnant Wife and 2 Daughters by Drowning Them in Swimming Pool To Marry Minor Relative for Male Heir.

Motive Under Investigation

Investigators suspect the crime may have been motivated by the accused’s perception of the child as an obstacle to his relationship with the boy’s mother. Police are examining whether the act was premeditated and the extent of the mother’s alleged involvement in the case.

Arrests and Police Action

Both the accused man and the child’s mother have been taken into custody and are being questioned. A case has been registered, and forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene. Officials said further investigation is ongoing to establish the sequence of events and determine any additional charges. Hyderabad Shocker: Driver Kills 2 Women for Gold Jewellery To Repay Gambling Debts, Arrested.

Background

Police said the woman had been living separately from her husband along with her two children. The accused had reportedly been in a live-in relationship with her for several months prior to the incident. The case has drawn attention to issues of child safety and domestic circumstances, with authorities indicating that more details will emerge as the investigation progresses.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).