Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Thursday said Singapore has been taken off from the list of 'at-risk' countries for international arrival into India.

Singapore will now be classified together with other countries that are not 'at-risk'.

With this new development, passengers arriving into India from Singapore will no longer be subjected to additional arrival protocols specified for countries categorised as 'at-risk' by the Indian authorities, SIA said in a statement.

At present, countries like the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Tanzania and Israel are placed in the countries of “at-risk” categories.

Under the latest government guidelines for passengers arriving from “at-risk” countries, the commuter will have to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival in India and will be required to wait for the results before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight, according to revised guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

These additional protocols include a mandatory on-arrival RT-PCR test and seven days of home quarantine, with a follow-up RT-PCR test on day eight.

Passengers arriving from “at no risk” countries can enjoy quarantine-free travel within India and will need to self-monitor their health for 14 days, SIA said.

In addition, a random sample of 2 per cent of passengers travelling from Singapore will need to undergo RT-PCR testing on arrival at Indian airports, the south-east Asian airline said in the statement.

SIA restarted passenger services from 8 cities in India, including daily Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services from Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai from November 29, providing eligible customers with quarantine-free entry into Singapore.

Scoot, SIA's low-cost subsidiary, operates non-VTL services from Amritsar, Hyderabad, and Tiruchirappalli.

SIA also said that customers travelling to Singapore from India on non-VTL flights will need to adhere to the category (II) travel and health control measures laid down by the Singapore government.

